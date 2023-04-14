 MP Mahua Moitra on BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's 'Shurpanakha' remark: Our clothes aren’t 'gandey', your soch is 'gandi'
BJP's General Secretary, Vijayvargiya had said that with the kind of "bad dresses" the girls wear and move around, they look like 'Shurpanakha'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
TMC MP Mahua Moitra | ANI

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, known for her outspokenness, had a lot to say about BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's 'Shurpanakha' remark.

Moitra, who was addressing media persons, invoked the incident where the saffron-party leader says women wearing "bad dresses" look like 'Shurpanakha'.

Slamming his comment, she said, "I tell him [Vijayvargiya] and I tell every other BJP worker that I am a Bengali woman. We wear what we want. We eat what we want. We worship who we want. Our clothes aren’t gandey [dirty]. Your soch is gandi."

She tweeted a video clip with same caption and added, "A Friday morning message for BJP leaders & bhakts."

article-image

What did Vijayvargiya say?

The BJP leader, was attending a religious programme last week, where he was heard saying, "When I leave for home at night, I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs....I feel like getting down (from the car) and slapping them five to seven times to sober them up."

He further said, "We see the goddess in women. But (with) the kind of bad dresses the girls wear and move around, they do not embody the goddess but look like 'Shurpanakha'. God has given you a good and beautiful body.....dress well, friends."

A video clipping of his remark went viral and his remark had drawn a lot of flak many.

article-image

