CM Yogi Adityanath's other is name is 'Mr Thok Do': TMC's Mahua Moitra on Atiq Ahmed's son's encounter

Reacting to the encounter of gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed's son's police encounter TMC leader Mahua Moitra said that Ajay Bisht's (CM Yogi Adityanath) other name is 'Mr Thok Do'.

"The other name for Mr Ajay Bisht was 'Mr Thok Do'....so this kind of complete lawlessness, jungle raj, encounter killings always flourished under the gentleman and continue to do so,"TMC MP Mahua Moitra said.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday.

Another accused, Ghulam, was also shot dead during the encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, said Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prasahant Kumar.

Umesh Pal murder case

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year. Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Following the encounter, Umesh Pal's mother Shanti Devi thanked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

"I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM," she said.

"This is a tribute to my son," she added.