Umesh Pal Murder: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed in encounter in Jhansi

Atiq Ahmed | File

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son was killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) at Jhansi earlier today.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered," a tweet by ANI read.

As soon as the news of his encounter hit the headlines, an old video of him shooting Umesh Pal resurfaced on social media. Asad in the video is shooting at someone in a busy road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya upheld the encounter. Maurya said that people are happy with their encounter and the police persisted which is why the two accused have died.

He also said he congratulates the police team. "This is new India's new Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Police version of the incident

The police, according to TV reports, stated that the STF fired in retaliation. Asad and other accused, Ghulam, were hiding in a dam between two police stations. The encounter happened near Parichha dam.

Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf brought to CJM court amid tight security

A police van carrying convicted gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother former MLA Ashraf on Thursday arrived at Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Heavy security was seen deployed outside the court.

Prayagraj police unit is likely to plead for a 14-day custody remand of Atiq and his brother Ashraf to question them, officials said.

On April 12, police brought these two criminals from Sabarmati Jail and Bareilly Jail to Prayagraj's Naini Jail.

Earlier, Ashraf was shifted to Bareilly jail while Atiq was being brought to Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.

Umesh Pal kidnapping case

Ashraf along with Atiq Ahmed were held guilty in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case by Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj MP-MLA Court on March 28. The court had also sentenced Atiq to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of the now-deceased Umesh Pal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 12 seized Rs 75 lakhs of Indian and foreign currency as well as some documents pertaining to nearly 200 bank accounts and 50 shell entities from the premises of jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his associates.

The seizure followed a massive raid conducted by the ED sleuths at 15 locations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj yesterday.