 MP Lok Sabha Elections: Kanhaiya Kumar's Close Aide Devashish Jarariya Resigns From Congress; May Contest From Bhind On BSP's Ticket
In the 2019 General Elections, the Congress Party had made Devashish Jarariya its candidate from Bhind. However, Jararia was defeated by more than 2 lakh votes by BJP's Sandhya Rai.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and Kanhaiya Kumar's close aide Devashish Jarariya has resigned from the primary membership of the party on Wednesday morning. Jarariya is reportedly contest from Bhind-Datia Lok Sabha seat on BSP ticket.

Mayawati-led BSP will declare its candidate from Bhind-Datia Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. If it fields Jarariya, then Bhind seat will witness a triangular contest.

It is noteworthy that in the 2019 General Elections, the Congress Party had made Devashish Jarariya its candidate from Bhind seat. However, Jarariya was defeated by more than 2 lakh votes by BJP's Sandhya Rai. Devashish has been doing politics of Gwalior Chambal division for the last 5 years.

Congress fielded Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhind

The Congress party had given assurance to Devashish about giving him ticket in the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, when Devashish Jarariya had asked for a ticket in the Assembly elections, the party had asked him to contest the Lok Sabha elections. However, Congress has now fielded Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhind parliamentary seat. This led to Jarariya feeling betrayed and leaving the party.

It is said that for the last one week, Devashish Jarariya was in contact with the central and state level leaders of Bahujan Samaj Party. Now once again BSP has started brainstorming on fielding Devashish as its own candidate.

