Movement restrictions imposed for COVID-19 control should not impact the vaccination drive, beneficiaries: Union Health Ministry writes to states/UTs

Owing to a massive rise in COVID-19 cases in India, many state governments have imposed restrcitions, curfews, lockdowns in their respective states. The restrictions have been imposed on movement of non-essential service people and general public amid COVID-19. Although the vaccination drive for COVID-19 is underway the Union Health Ministry has written to States/UTs to ensure that movement restriction imposed by them for COVID-19 control does not adversely impact the Vaccination exercise, by restricting access of beneficiaries to the COVID Vaccination Centres.

In the order issued by the Union Health Ministry, it advised the states/UTs the vaccination services should not be affected by COVID-19 curfews, lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and from COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CNCs) should not be restricted during such interventions. Similarly those CVCs whics have been identified as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should continue providing uninterrupted COVID-19 vaccination services.

It also said, vaccination services should be provided in a separate building/block in these hospitals that is distinctly separated from the building block where management of COVID-19 patients is being done. This will ensure that beneficiaries of vaccination are not inadvertently exposed to COVID-19 these hospitals.

Meanwhile, India took only 92 days to administer 12 crore COVID-19 vaccinations, the fastest country to do so across the world, reported the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The United States is at the second position as it managed to reach the 12 crore mark in 97 days, followed by China, which took 108 days to reach the same target.