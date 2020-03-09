More trouble for Congress: Leaders pacify Jyotiraditya Scindia amid political crisis in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Congress leaders are trying to pacify sulking Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia after the political crisis in the state deepened with at least 10 MLAs having flown to Bengaluru and two already in Bengal.

Sources say senior Congress leader Karan Singh has pitched in to broker a truce between the two factions in the state. The source said that he will try to evolve a formula which may save the government in the state.

However, his staff denied any meeting at the residence of Karan Singh at Nyay Marg in Delhi. Chief Minister Kamal Nath this morning had met party interim chief Sonia Gandhi and had apprised her of the situation in the state