Morbi bridge collapse: Young samaritans save around 60 lives

The collapsed portion of an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Gujarat's Morbi district | PTI

Morbi: The heroic actions of a youth, who himself was one of the victims of the Morbi bridge collapse, has saved the lives of around 60 people.

The Morbi bridge collapse incident claimed the lives of 135 people.

Naim Sheikh, who knew how to swim managed to save, with the help of his friends, about 50-60 people, even though, he himself was also injured in the incident. He is currently admitted to Civil Hospital in Morbi and undergoing medical treatment.

Speaking to ANI, Sheikh said he along with his five friends was at the bridge when it collapsed. Five of them survived but sadly, one of his friends died in the incident.

"Six of us had gone there, out of which only five of us have survived and one died. I can swim, so, my friends and I together managed to save about 50-60 people. It was heart-rending. I got hurt when I was bringing the people to safety," Sheikh told ANI.

Survivors of Morbi bridge collapse

Another survivor said that around 500 people were on the bridge when it collapsed.

"Around 500 people were on the bridge when suddenly it collapsed and we all fell in the water. For around one hour I was in the water," he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with local administration and other agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations at the spot of the Morbi bridge collapse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Morbi in Gujarat today.

Earlier on October 31, nine persons, including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men, were arrested for the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.

Bridge over Machuchhu river collapses

On Sunday, the suspension bridge above the Machchhu River in the Morbi district. Visuals showed people falling into the river below.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Gujarat Police in the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Morbi district against private agencies for the attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy.

The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.

The police also informed that the management person agency did not take due care and quality check of the bridge and kept it open for the people on October 26, displaying severe carelessness.

As per reports, the bridge was closed for about 8 months for maintenance and the repair work was being completed by a private agency.

State-wide mourning in Gujarat will take place on November 2, for the people who died in the Morbi tragedy. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state on November 2 and no government public functions, receptions, or entertainment programs will be held.

Read Also Morbi bridge collapse: Supreme Court to hear PIL for judicial probe on November 14