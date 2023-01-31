Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva group MD surrenders before court | Twitter Image

Oreva Group Managing Director Jaysukh Patel on Tuesday surrendered before the Morbi court in Gujarat.

Nine others who have been named in the chargesheet had been arrested earlier. Patel had filed an anticipatory bail plea in a local court in connection with the collapse of the Morbi suspension bridge.

The Morbi tragedy

The suspension footbridge on the Machchu river in Gujarat’s Morbi town collapsed in the evening of Oct 30 last year, just four days after the bridge was reopened on Gujarati New Year day after being closed for seven months for renovation. The renovation work was carried out by the Oreva Group.

The arrest warrant was issued against Patel after a special investigation team constituted by the State Government to investigate the incident cited several lapses by the group in the repair, maintenance and operation of the bridge. A lookout notice was also issued against Patel.

The police had on Oct 31 picked up nine persons – two managers of Oreva, two ticket clerks, two contractors and three security guards – on allegations of negligence.

On Nov 15, the Gujarat High Court hauled up the Government and asked it to explain why the BJP-ruled Morbi Municipality had awarded the contract for renovation of the century-old suspension bridge to the Oreva Group without floating a tender. The High Court is hearing a public-interest litigation in the matter.

The Morbi Municipality, on its part, alleged that the Oreva Group opened the bridge without seeking its approval or certifying that it was ready for use.