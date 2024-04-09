Morarji Desai Death Anniversary: Remembering Former Prime Minister Who Contributed To India's Freedom Struggle

Remembering Morarji Desai: India's 4th Prime Minister | Canva

Morarji Desai was an Indian independence activist and politician who was born into a Brahmin family in Gujarat. He served as the fourth Prime Minister of India from 1977 to 1979 and led the first non-Congress government in the country's history.

Morarji played a very significant role in shaping Indian politics. He served various posts in government and his political tenure marked a period of significant political and economic reforms which led to transparency in governance.

Who was Morarji Desai?

Morarji Desai, also known as Morarji Ranchhodji Desai, always had a strong desire to serve his country. He felt a deep sense of patriotism since his childhood. Desai actively participated in India's freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi. He also lent his support to the civil disobedience movement against the British colonial rulers.

Morarji was not only a prominent figure in Indian politics, but he also played a significant role in India's freedom struggle. He spent several years in prison while fighting for India's independence. His courage, bravery and leadership skills earned him the admiration of many people, making him a favourite among his peers.

First Non-congress Prime Minister

Morarji Desai was a former Prime Minister of India who held various governmental positions throughout his career. He served as the Home Minister of Bombay before India gained independence and later became the Chief Minister of Bombay in 1952. In Indira Gandhi's cabinet, he was appointed as the Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister.

Morarji Desai was a recipient of India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, in 1991 and Pakistan's highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, in 1990.