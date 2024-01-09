Monster Bengaluru CEO Killed 4-Yr-Old Son As She Didn't Want Ex-Husband To Meet Him: Report

Bengaluru CEO Killed 4-Yr-Old Son As She Didn't Want Ex-Husband To Meet Him: Report | X

As investigation into the murder of a 4-year-old boy by his own mother who is a 39-year-old CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI company is underway. As per media reports, police said that 'estranged relationship' with the accused's husband is one of the reasons behind the murder.

According to the top police sources quoted by TV news channel India Today, the accused woman, Suchana Seth, committed the gory crime to prevent her ex-husband from meeting their 4-year-old child.

However, what exactly led to the heinous crime is still being investigated by the cops and have not been able to establish the clear motive.

Suchana Seth arrested in Karnataka

Goa Police have arrested the 39-year-old CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI company on Monday for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a service apartment in the coastal state. Police said that the incident came to light after house-keeping staff went to clean the apartment on Monday and noticed some bloodstains and alerted the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Vishwesh Karpe said the accused woman was identified as Suchana Seth, 39, from Bengaluru. "She had checked into a service apartment in Candolim- north Goa on Sunday morning with her son and left for Bengaluru on Monday morning after committing crime in the room. "She was arrested in Karnataka. We have taken transit remand of her and are expected to reach Goa by tonight," said Karpe adding that the Goa Police team is in Karnataka. News agency IANS Sources informed that the woman fled in a cab allegedly with her son's body stuffed in a bag.

Read Also Indore: Minor Detained In Connection With Murder

Who is Suchana Seth?

Suchana Seth is the founder of The Mindful AI Lab. She has been leading the organisation for over four years, which focuses on advancements in artificial intelligence. Suchana Seth worked as an affiliate at the Berkman Klein Center for two years, contributing to the ethics and governance of Artificial Intelligence and Responsible machine learning in Boston, Massachusetts.

Suchana is an AI ethics expert and a data scientist as per an author page on https://cyber.harvard.edu/people/sseth

According to her profile and credentials there, Suchana Seth has been instrumental in building scalable data science solutions for startups and industry research labs. She also holds patents in text mining and natural language processing. The article says Suchana believes in the power of data to drive across a positive change.

Suchana Seth has been strongly passionate about eliminating the gender gap in data science. She leads data science workshops with international non-profit organizations like Women Who Code. In one of her previous stints, Suchana became a Mozilla Open Web Fellow at Data & Society.



"At Berkman, Suchana is studying ways to operationalize ethical machine learning and AI in the industry. Her interests include auditing algorithms for fairness, accountability and transparency in machine learning, monetizing AI ethically, security vulnerabilities specific to machine learning and AI systems, and the regulatory landscape for predictive algorithms," the profile reads.