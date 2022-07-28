e-Paper Get App

Monsoon sessions: 3 more Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the week

This week so far, a total of 23 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
Three more Rajya Sabha MPs- AAP's Sushil Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Pathak, and an independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan- have been suspended for the remainder of week for "disrupting House proceedings."

Additionally, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon and the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 4 pm, on Thursday following an uproar over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary's 'Rashtrapatni' remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

The BJP demanded an apology from Congress on Chowdhury's remark. Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia ji sanctioned the humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post."

