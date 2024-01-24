Monkey Shot Dead, Buried In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Police Exhumes Body For Post-Mortem (Watch Videos)

Naubasta ACP - Monkey (Representational Image) | X/Pexels

Kanpur, January 23: A monkey was shot dead in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. While the incident took place at Naubasta on January 16, it came to light this week. According to the police, a local complained that a monkey was killed and buried by three people. The cops then reached the said location and exhumed the animal's body. It is alleged that an air gun was used to kill the monkey.

Speaking about the incident, Naubasta's Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashutosh said a local lodged a complaint in connection with the monkey's death on January 24. "The complainant, Anjani Mishra, told cops that three people had killed a monkey in his area. When he went to enquire about it, he was assaulted by the accused," the ACP said.

Monkey Murdered In Naubasta:

Accused Identified As Surendar Singh Chauhan:

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case and sent the monkey's body for post-mortem after exhumation. Meanwhile, Sudhir Dwivedi, an officer bearer of Sanatan Math Mandir in Naubasta, said one Surendar Singh Chauhan had murdered the monkey on January 16 and locals had buried the body.

All Angles Being Probed: Police

"When we learned about the incident, we informed the police. We condemn the incident and vow to build a grand temple on the spot where the monkey was killed," Dwivedi told media persons. "All possible angles are being probe," ACP Ashutosh assured. On being asked if the monkey was killed using an air gun or a rifle, he said the autopsy will confirm which weapon was used.