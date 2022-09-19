Money Laundering Case: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar appeared before ED on Monday afternoon | ANI

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi on Monday afternoon for questioning in a money laundering case.

Kumar (60), was accompanied by a few people at A P J Abdul Kalam Road around 12 noon. He was seen entering the office after getting a pass from the front office. Shivakumar was summoned by the ED last week. The Congress leader had said he was not aware of the case for which he had been asked to appear before the agency.

Previously, ED had arrested Shivakumar on September 3, 2019 in another money-laundering case, and the Delhi High Court granted him bail in October that year.

The agency is understood to have issued him the latest summons after taking cognisance of a CBI case against him linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The agency had in May this year, filed a charge sheet against him and others in this case, which was registered after taking cognisance of an Income Tax department charge-sheet filed against him.

"In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the Assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summons to appear. I am ready to cooperate, but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties, Shivakumar had then tweeted.