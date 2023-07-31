Money Laundering Case: ED Raids Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker; Luxury Cars, Jewellery & Cash Seized

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized as many as four luxury cars having a value of over Rs 4 crore, jewellery worth over Rs 14.5 lakh, Rs 4.5 lakh cash, besides several incriminating documents after the recent raids against the Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker and the companies owned and controlled by him and his family in a money laundering case linked to the alleged fraud with homebuyers.

Search Operations Details

An official statement said on Monday that the searches were conducted against the Samalkha (district Panipat) MLA Chhoker and others on July 25, at as many as 11 locations in Samalkha, Gurugram and Delhi. The companies’ premises searched belonged to Sai Aaina Farma Pvt Ltd (presently Mahira Infratech Pvt Ltd) and other group companies of Mahira group owned and controlled by Chhoker and his family.

Allegations and FIR

According to information, the said money laundering case pertains to a police first information report (FIR) registered at Gurugram against the accused and the Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd for allegedly cheating and forgery and collecting about Rs 360 crore from over 1,400 homebuyers under affordable housing scheme on the promise of providing homes in Sector 68 in Gurugram, near Delhi.

Absent Directors and Promoters

Pertinently, the homebuyers have been protesting for the past over one year against the Mahira group seeking the promised houses.

Meanwhile, the ED statement said that the directors/promoters of the Mahira group – Chhoker, Sikander Singh and Vikas Chhoker and other senior employees had remained absent during the searches.

