e-Paper Get App

Moments before his killing, CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's SUV

The 28-year-old rapper was killed on Sunday evening just a few months after he had joined the Congress.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Sidhu Moosewala | Photo: PTI

Recently emerged CCTV footage shows that moments before Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, his SUV was allegedly being followed by men in two cars.

The 28-year-old rapper was killed on Sunday evening just a few months after he had joined the Congress. The police has linked his murder to inter-gang rivalry.

Video footage shared by the news agency ANI shows two white cars - a SUV and a Sedan - seemingly chasing Moose Wala's SUV in Punjab's Mansa district, soon after he left home.

In the video, one can hear 30 bullets being fired. The state's police have said that they “recovered around 30 empty rounds of 9 mm and .315 bore from the spot.” Police also suspect the use of an AK 47 in the killing.

Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital, said that he was brought dead to the hospital.

The incident took place a day after the Punjab police has withdrawn his security.

Read Also
Sidhu Moosewala murdered: Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in killing, says Punjab DGP; SIT to probe...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaMoments before his killing, CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's SUV

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Two container trucks overturned at Ghodbunder Road

Thane: Two container trucks overturned at Ghodbunder Road

Western Railway's recruitment cell invites applications for apprentices posts

Western Railway's recruitment cell invites applications for apprentices posts

Two new Vande Bharat trains expected to be ready by August 15, to run on trial basis

Two new Vande Bharat trains expected to be ready by August 15, to run on trial basis

Cordelia drug case: Woman tells NCB in statement she discussed drugs in WhatsApp to look cool

Cordelia drug case: Woman tells NCB in statement she discussed drugs in WhatsApp to look cool

Mumbai: BMC school uniforms to lose their blues; committee of civic officials and designers working...

Mumbai: BMC school uniforms to lose their blues; committee of civic officials and designers working...