Moments before his killing, CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's SUV

Recently emerged CCTV footage shows that moments before Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, his SUV was allegedly being followed by men in two cars.
The 28-year-old rapper was killed on Sunday evening just a few months after he had joined the Congress. The police has linked his murder to inter-gang rivalry.
Video footage shared by the news agency ANI shows two white cars - a SUV and a Sedan - seemingly chasing Moose Wala's SUV in Punjab's Mansa district, soon after he left home.
In the video, one can hear 30 bullets being fired. The state's police have said that they “recovered around 30 empty rounds of 9 mm and .315 bore from the spot.” Police also suspect the use of an AK 47 in the killing.
Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital, said that he was brought dead to the hospital.
The incident took place a day after the Punjab police has withdrawn his security.
