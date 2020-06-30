'Modiji's speeches only has memes for middle class': Twitter on PM Modi's latest speech

Coming back to the speech, PM Modi hailed India's progress compared to the rest of the world. However, he pointed out that once the lockdown has lifted, people have gone back to the old ways. "This is a matter of concern. We had taken all precautions during the lockdown and now we have to take all necessary precautions, particularly those living in containment zones," the PM said.

PM Modi said those not adhering to rules will be penalised, he said. "It is your responsibility to take necessary precautions. Remember, nobody is above the law. Not the village sarpanch nor the prime minister of the country," he said, even addressing how Bulgaria's prime minister was fined for not wearing a mask.

Stressing on the need to keep all social distancing norms in place, PM Modi added that the need of the hour was to stay safe.