Modi surname row: Surat court agrees to hear Rahul Gandhi’s appeal, plea to be heard on April 13 | PTI

In a reprieve to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a Surat sessions court on Monday granted him bail in the 2019 defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark, thus pausing the court’s decision to sentence him to a two-year jail term.

The court will now take up Rahul’s appeal against his conviction on April 13; he would no longer need to remain physically present in every hearing.

The court had given Rahul 30-day time-frame to appeal against his conviction order but Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla immediately disqualified him as a Member of Parliament. This also meant he cannot contest an election for the next eight years.

Rahul Gandhi reached Surat with an army of leaders

Gandhi reached Surat with a battery of leaders, including his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and three sitting chief ministers of Congress-ruled States.

The BJP ridiculed Gandhi for taking along a contingent of Congress leaders and alleged that this was to build pressure on the judiciary. The Congress shot back that this was to voice their solidarity for their leader.

Gandhi had filed two separate applications, seeking a stay on his conviction and suspension of sentence. If his first application is allowed, Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership could be restored and he won’t be barred from contesting the polls.

As of now, he is packing his effects after agreeing to vacate his government bungalow, following a notice.

Rahul accompanied by sister, 3 CMs

He reached Surat with Priyanka and Chief Ministers of three Congress-ruled states -- Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh). Rahul had on Sunday met his mother Sonia Gandhi before leaving for his court appearance.

Union Law Kiren Rijiju said on Twitter, “Rahul Gandhi might be going to Surat to file an appeal. It is not required of a convict to go personally to file an appeal. Generally, no convict goes personally. His going personally with a motley group of leaders and aides accompanying him is only a drama.”

He posted another tweet, “What Rahul Gandhi is doing is also a childish attempt to bring pressure on the appellate court. All courts in the country are immune to such tactics.”

What did Kharge say?

The Congress retorted that this was not a “show of strength”, but a “symbol of support” for Gandhi. "It's not a show of strength. He is fighting for the country. They are going with him to support him in his fight," said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The party in fact alleged that “illegal arrests” were being made to prevent party leaders and workers from going to Surat.

“There are continuous reports of illegal arrests by the BJP government in Gujarat to prevent Congress leaders and workers from going to Surat,” senior leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted in Hindi.

Gandhi's Wayanad seat in Kerala is now vacant and the Election Commission may announce a special election for the seat.