'Fight to save democracy against Mitrakal': Rahul Gandhi on 'Modi surname' defamation case

Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that truth will be his weapon in the fight to save democracy against "Mitrakal". His remark came in response to the latest development in the 'Modi surname' defamation case that he his fighting in Surat Court.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for April 13.

Although the court did not stay Gandhi's conviction today, a notice has been given to the complainant, Purnesh Modi, regarding his plea to stay his conviction.

Modi has until April 10th to file a response. The court said that Gandhi need not to remain present on next day of hearing.

"This is a fight to save democracy, against 'Mitrakal'. In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and truth is my support!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is the defamation case all about?

The case was filed against Rahul Gandhi on a complaint by Purnesh Modi for the 52-year-old Congress leader's remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

The disqualified MP made the comment on "Modi surname" while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, during campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress leader, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, was convicted on March 23 by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma and sentenced to two years in jail.

The magistrate's court had granted him bail the same day and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court. A day after his conviction and sentence, he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.