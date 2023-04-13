Modi surname case: Surat court hears Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on his conviction | PTI

A sessions court in Surat on Thursday will be hearing plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking stay on his conviction by a Magistrate court in a criminal defamation case.

Gandhi was convicted for his Modi surname remark made in Kolar during 2019 General Assembly election rally.

This is breaking news, further details awaited