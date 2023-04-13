 Modi surname case: Surat court hears Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on his conviction
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaModi surname case: Surat court hears Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on his conviction

Modi surname case: Surat court hears Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on his conviction

Rahul Gandhi was convicted for his Modi surname remark made in Kolar during 2019 General Assembly election rally.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Modi surname case: Surat court hears Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on his conviction | PTI

A sessions court in Surat on Thursday will be hearing plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking stay on his conviction by a Magistrate court in a criminal defamation case.

Gandhi was convicted for his Modi surname remark made in Kolar during 2019 General Assembly election rally.

This is breaking news, further details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Umesh Pal murder case: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf, brought to CJM court in...

Umesh Pal murder case: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf, brought to CJM court in...

ED files case against BBC under Foreign Exchange Management Act for irregularities in foreign...

ED files case against BBC under Foreign Exchange Management Act for irregularities in foreign...

Video: Man beaten to death allegedly on boss' orders on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's...

Video: Man beaten to death allegedly on boss' orders on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's...

I-T dept identifies two dozen 'benami' assets of Mukhtar Ansari worth ₹127 crore

I-T dept identifies two dozen 'benami' assets of Mukhtar Ansari worth ₹127 crore

Modi surname case: Surat court hears Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on his conviction

Modi surname case: Surat court hears Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking stay on his conviction