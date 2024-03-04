 Senior BJP Leaders Add 'Modi Ka Parivar' To Their Social Media Names After Lalu's Distasteful Comment Against PM
Senior BJP Leaders Add 'Modi Ka Parivar' To Their Social Media Names After Lalu's Distasteful Comment Against PM

Prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari, recently altered their names on social media platform X to 'Modi ka Parivar' (Modi's family).

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
Similar to the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign launched by the BJP just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party is now echoing a similar theme with the 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign this election season.

This move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address in Telangana, where he expressed, "140 crore countrymen are my family. Today, crores of daughters, mothers, and sisters of the country are part of Modi's family. Every underprivileged person in the nation is a member of my family. Those without anyone also belong to Modi, and Modi belongs to them. My India-My family. With this sentiment's expansion, I am living for you, fighting for you, and will continue to strive to fulfill my dreams with resolve."

PM Modi responded to the personal attacks made by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday regarding his family during a rally in Telangana. PM's response has ignited a new trend on social media where BJP supporters are lending their support to PM Modi by adding 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media handles.

Lalu Yadav's remark

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav fired a volley of criticisms at PM Modi on Sunday, countering the PM's criticism of dynastic politics with pointed remarks about Modi's personal life and his religion.

Addressing a crowd, Yadav questioned the prime minister's stance on dynastic politics, stating, "Modi speaks on dynastic politics. Okay, you tell me, Modi ji, why did you not have a child? You don't have a family."

