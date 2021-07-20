'Modi ji since you're reading this...': Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at PM in latest Instagram post amid Pegasus leak

It was also reported that the phone number of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and 11 phone numbers belonging to the Supreme Court staffer and her close relatives, who accused former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment in April 2019, were also selected as targets for surveillance.

Over 40 Indian journalists, scores of business persons and activists have also been targetted for hacking through the spyware Pegasus, the report said.

The government, however, dismissed the media reports, saying the allegations levelled just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament are aimed at "maligning Indian democracy".

In a suo motu statement in Lok Sabha, IT and Communications said that with several checks and balances being in place, "any sort of illegal surveillance" by unauthorised persons is not possible in India.