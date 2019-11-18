Modi Govt to facilitate and promote metal scrapping centres, says Dharmendra Pradhan

The government has notified a Steel Scrap Recycling Policy (SSRP) to provide for a framework to facilitate and promote establishment of metal scrapping centers in India for scientific processing and recycling.

Union Steel and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in Lok Sabha that the policy framework provides standard guidelines for collection, dismantling and shredding activities in an organised, safe and environmentally sound manner.

"The Steel Scrap Recycling Policy has been notified in the Gazette of India vide No. 354 dated November 7, 2019. The policy provides a framework to facilitate and promote establishment of metal scrapping centers in India for scientific processing and recycling of ferrous scrap generated from various sources and a variety of products," he said during Question Hour.