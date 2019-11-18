Tik Tok's owner to launch new music streaming platform in India, subscription may cost less than $10

TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology Co Ltd is planning to have songs from big music labels such as Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner Music on its platform. The platform is in talks with music labels for global licensing deals for its upcoming subscription service.

The new subscription service will cost Tik Tok user less than $10 per month, which is similar to other music platforms like Spotify, Apple and other music services in the US, though, in India, many of these services are priced even lower.

According to a report, ByteDance is planning to launch the music streaming service next month itself in its emerging markets like India, Indonesia and Brazil, before a future opening in the United States. Bytedance has not officially commented on the report yet.

The service will also include a library with short video clips for listeners to search through and sync to songs as while listening.

TikTok continues to grow in popularity and India has close to 200 million users, according to the company. A new report in Sensor Tower said the app has crossed 1.5 billion downloads on App Store and Google Play Store combined till October 2019. A majority of the app’s growth continues to be driven by the India market.