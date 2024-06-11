Modi Govt 3.0: Check List Of Newly-Appointed Union Ministers Who Carry 'Dynasty' Tag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently formed his government, is facing criticism from opposition parties for appointing over a dozen MPs as Union ministers who carry the 'dynasty' tag.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticised PM Modi on Tuesday by sharing a list of the newly appointed Union ministers.

In his tweet, Sanjay Singh wrote, "Modi ji completely eliminated ‘dynasticism’ from his cabinet. 'Wow Modi ji wow'."

H. D. Kumaraswamy: Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel Kumaraswamy is the son of former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda.

Jayant Chaudhary: He has been given independent charge of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and serves as MoS in the Ministry of Education. Jayant Chaudhary is the grandson of former prime minister Charan Singh. Jayan't father late Ajit Singh was also union miniters.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia: Scindia has been appointed as the Minister of Communication and Development of North Eastern Region. He is the son of former union minister Madhav Rao Scindia.

Chirag Paswan: He is the Minister of Food Processing Industries. Paswan is the son of former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Kiren Rijiju: Kiren has been made Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs. His father Rinchin Kharu was the first pro-tem speaker of Arunachal Pradesh.

Ram Nath Thakur: Thakur is the Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He is the son of former Bihar chief minister Karpuri Thakur. Just before the Lok Sabha election was announced, the Modi government awarded Bharat Ratna to Karpuri Thakur.

Rao Inderjit Singh: He is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture. He is son of former Haryana chief minister Rao Birender Singh.

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu: Naidu is Civil Aviation Minister in Modi's newly formed Cabinet. Rammohan is son of former union minister Yerran Naidu.

Dharmendra Pradhan: Pradhan is the country's new Education Minister. He is son of former union minister Debendra Pradhan.

Piyush Goyal: Goyal has been given the risponsibily of Commerce and Industry ministry. His father Ved Prakash Goyal served as a union minister in Atal Bihar Vajpayee government from 2001 to 2003.

Jitin Prasada: Jitin is Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. His father Jitendra Prasada was former vice-president of the Congress party. Senior Prasada aslo served as political advisor to two prime ministers of India, Rajiv Gandhand P. V. Narasimha Rao.

Anupriya Patel: Anupriya is the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. She is the daughter of Sone Lal Patel, one of the founders of the Bahujan Samaj Party. In 1995, he founded his own party, Apna Dal.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse: Raksha has been appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. She is daughter-in-law of BJP leader of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse.

Kamlesh Paswan: Paswan is been made MoS in Rural Development Ministry. His father Kamlesh Paswan was MLA and his mother Subhavati has been a Member of Parliament.

Shantanu Takur: Shantanu is Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. His father Majul Krishna Thakur is former West Bengal Minister.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaigns, PM Modi, in his speeches, attacked opposition parties, alleging them for promoting dynasties in politics. It will be interesting to see how he counters the 'Dynasty' tag labelled against his cabinet ministers by the opposition.