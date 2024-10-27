 Modi Government Likely To Restore Full Statehood To Jammu & Kashmir In Upcoming Winter Session Of Parliament
In the newly-formed Omar Abdullah government’s first cabinet meeting, a proposal to restore statehood was passed and sent to the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha, who approved and forwarded it to the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 19.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | X | All India Radio News | Screengrab

New Delhi: The Modi government is reportedly preparing to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir following the successful recent assembly elections, while Ladakh will continue as a Union Territory. According to reports, proposal related to this restoration is expected to be introduced during the Winter Session of Parliament, scheduled for the last week of November.

This move comes days after newly elected Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah recently met with Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where Abdullah requested the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Following the meeting, both leaders assured the Chief Minister of the region's return to full statehood by the end of this year.

Recently, BJP leader and J&K State President Ravinder Raina’s statement that suggested caution against rushing into statehood restoration.

Back in 2019, the Central government, led by Narendra Modi, revoked Articles 370 and 35A, bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories—Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. At the time, the government had committed to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir once the situation normalized. The BJP reiterated this commitment during the recent assembly elections.

In the recent assembly elections, the BJP also made a commitment to restore statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Although Omar Abdullah's National Conference secured a majority, the Modi government has now agreed to bring forth a statehood proposal for Jammu and Kashmir in the Winter Session of Parliament at the year’s end.

