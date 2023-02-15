Modi documentary row: IT searches at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai continue on day 2 |

After a day long of searches conducted by the Income Tax department on Tuesday, the operation continued all night to the next day today. The search operation is expected to continue all day today too.

According to a report in NDTV, the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) has sent an email to its employees urging all but its broadcast department to work from home. "Employees can refrain from answering questions on personal income if asked so. They should answer other salary-related queries," said the broadcaster, advising the staff to "answer questions comprehensively".

BBC offices raised a day ago

The tax department raided BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The BBC's offices are located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Delhi and Santacruz in Mumbai. The searches come amid the uproar over a documentary about Prime Minister Modi.

The mobile phones of the employees were seized, and many of them were asked to go home, according to initial reports.

IT officers 'surveying' account details dating as far back as 2012

The so-called raids, euphemistically described as a ‘survey,’ will continue at least till Wednesday and the sleuths are expected to carry out an all-night operation at the offices. Sources said the income-tax authorities were checking account details dating as far back as 2012.

More than 50 I-T officers were part of the ‘financial investigation’ being carried out to detect alleged tax evasion, the diversion of profits and irregularities in transfer pricing. The offices of the BBC have been sealed. The action came amid claims by BBC journalists that their mobiles and laptops had been confiscated.

Employees freed after six hours of search

Employees were allowed to leave six hours after the searches began, only after their laptops had been scanned. Visuals showed some employees arguing with the officers. The officers used the keyword ‘tax’ to search for information on the desktops after asking employees to log in, a BBC journalist told NDTV. In an internal memo to its staff, the BBC asked those not present in office to stay away and to refrain from comments about the searches on social media.

“We needed some clarifications and towards this purpose, our team is visiting BBC offices and we are carrying out a survey. Our officers have gone to check their account books, these are not searches,” income-tax sources asserted.

Tax officials claimed BBC to be a repeat tax offender

Tax sleuths denied any vendetta, insisting that the BBC was a repeat offender. The surveys were conducted owing to deliberate non-compliance with the transfer pricing rules and the vast diversion of profits. “Several notices were issued to the BBC for years. The BBC has been continuously defiant, non-compliant and significantly diverted their profits,” a source said.“

The key focus of these surveys is to look into the manipulation of prices for unauthorised benefits, including tax advantages,” informed a senior tax official. The BBC confirmed the IT raids and said it was fully cooperating. “We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible,” it said.

