Modi 3.0 Oath Ceremony To Be Held At Kartavya Path? Here's What Report Suggests

PM Modi | File

With the voting for the final phase of Lok Sabha elections set to conclude on June 1, media reports suggest that if the NDA wins the general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third oath-taking ceremony could be held at Kartavya Path.

PM Modi took his oath as PM in 2014 and 2019 at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to a Hindustan Times report, if all goes well for the NDA on June 4, the counting day, PM Modi could take his oath on June 9.

The report quotes anonymous sources indicating that the BJP is keen to find an outdoor venue that can accommodate a larger number of guests, with Kartavya Path, an iconic stretch that is the centerpiece of the government’s ambitious Central Vista project, being a possible option.

The plan will be finalized only after the election results are declared.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's statement regarding NCP Foundation Day adds to the speculations around PM Modi's probable swearing-in ceremony on June 9.

During NCP's executive meeting, Pawar stated that the party might not be able to mark its foundation day on June 10 because they were likely to be busy with the swearing-in ceremony.

Notably, PM Modi has accepted an invitation to attend the G7 meeting in Italy on June 13 and 14.

It is speculated that the full cabinet might be sworn in later, after PM Modi's Italy visit.

Though 58 Lok Sabha constituencies are yet to vote in the final phase on June 1, BJP leaders have expressed confidence in returning to power, albeit with slightly reduced numbers.