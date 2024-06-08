Modi 3.0 Oath Ceremony: All You Need To Know

PM Modi 2.0 Oath Ceremony | file image

New Delhi: Before the much-awaited oath ceremony of the Prime Minister and cabinet member on June 9, let us review the rules, invites, and everything you need to know about the three-time Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony.

Zone off-limits to drones and gliders

"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc.," the order by the Commissioner of Police read.

According to senior police officers aware of the development, Sanjay Arora, the chief of Delhi Police, issued a prohibition order on May 31 evening. It will take effect on June 2 and be in effect until June 3, unless it is revoked earlier.

Delhi Police prohibits flying sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft over the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi during the swearing-in ceremony of the central government on June 9



It… — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-powered aircraft, quadcopters, paragliders, hang gliders, paramotors, and even para-jumping from aircraft are all prohibited by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. The aforementioned actions were specified as being subject to penalties in the order. Unless it is withdrawn earlier, the order will take effect on June 9 and stay in effect for two days, that is, until June 10 (both days inclusive).

No Change Of Guard Ceremony At Rashtrapati Bhavan

A weekly military custom known as the "change of guard ceremony" allows a new group of President's Bodyguards (PBGs) to assume command.

Due to preparations for the prime minister's and his council of ministers' oath ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt and President Droupadi Murmu's speech to both houses of parliament, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Friday that it would be canceling the weekly Change of Guard Ceremony on June 8, 15, and 22.

Additionally, extra security has been set up for foreign dignitaries who will be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

No Change Of Guard Ceremony | PIB

"The Change of Guard ceremony will not take place on June 8, 15 and 22, 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the preparation for the Swearing-in-Ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Forecourt, Rashtrapati Bhavan and address to both the Houses of Parliament by the President," it said in a statement.

A weekly military custom known as the "change of guard ceremony" allows a new group of President's Bodyguards (PBGs) to assume command.

Delhi's Security Grew Tighter

Security has been stepped up throughout the nation's capital following the new union government's swearing-in ceremony. Rashtrapati Bhavan underwent a comprehensive security review by high-ranking Delhi Police officials. A special security protocol, including heightened security at the hotels reserved for the foreign dignitaries, has also been organized for those attending the swearing-in ceremony.

It also issued a public advisory on Friday announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. "With effect from 09.06.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft, etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them," the police said in an advisory issued on X.

"Neighbourhood First": Who Would Be Present at the Oath Ceremony?

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will take oath of office on June 9, in the national capital in the presence of a host of foreign dignitaries, including the heads of several neighbouring countries. He is expected to meet these visiting foreign leaders the next day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a speech after staking claim to form the new union government as he was elected for his third term following the country's general election. (AFP)

Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu, whose apparent China-tilt strained the country's relation with India, might also attend the grand event.

Muizzu will likely leave for New Delhi on Saturday for the ceremony, along with several senior Maldives government officials.The heads of governments of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles are among the neighbours who have been invited for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Among them, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda have confirmed their presence. Dahal and Ranil Wickremesinghe will arrive in Delhi on June 9. PM Hasina is likely to fly to Delhi today. Dahal and PM Modi spoke with each other via phone, when the former confirmed his attendance, reported ANI.

"The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers following the General Elections 2024 is scheduled on 09 June 2024. On the occasion, leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region have been cordially invited as distinguished… pic.twitter.com/uJbymoa1wD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 8, 2024

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Delhi at 11 am on Saturday, June 8 and will return home at noon on June 10 after attending the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi, due to the change in the oath-taking ceremony dates," said Bangladesh PM's Speech Writer, M Nazrul Islam.New Delhi has invited these leaders as part of India's Neighbourhood First policy.

If Muizzu comes to India, it could prove to be a significant step towards easing the tensions between the two traditional partners. One of Muizzu's predecessors, Abdullah Yameen, had attended Modi's oath ceremony in May 2014.India and the Maldives' relations soured after Muizzu came to power in November 2023. He has asked India to withdraw its military personnel from the country. He had contested the polls on the India Out plank.

Oath-Taking Ceremony

The oath-taking ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Union Council of Ministers is scheduled for Sunday, June 9, at 7:15 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event marks Modi's third consecutive term in office, a significant milestone in India's political landscape.

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi has been elected as the NDA' Parliamentary leader after a meeting of the alliance's newly elected MPs was held in the Parliament's central hall on Friday. Later in the day, he met President Murmu and staked a claim to form the government at the centre. She appointed Modi as the prime minister-designate after BJP president J P Nadda handed her a letter on Modi's election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and NDA leaders submitted their letters of support.