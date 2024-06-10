'Mockery Of Voters': Kerala Congress Attacks BJP After Suresh Gopi Expresses To Resign From Modi Cabinet To Pursue Acting

Suresh Gopi | File Image

The Congress party launched an attack on the BJP on Monday after Thrissur MP and Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced that he wants to quit the Modi cabinet to pursue acting in films. Gopi made this announcement during a conversation with a Malayalam news channel shortly after taking the oath as Union Minister of State on Sunday.

The Kerala unit of the Congress party, through its official X handle, hit out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sharing the clip of the actor-turned-politician's statement.

Congress Kerala, wrote, "Actor and BJP MP Suresh Gopi took oath as MoS yesterday and portfolio is yet to be assigned. Today he wants to quit because he wants to do films! He is sure that leadership will relieve him soon."

"BJP and Narendra Modi why this mockery of voters? Why don't you tell your MP to first decide what he wants to do in life and most importantly stop this show in front of the media after taking oath in the name of God and the constitution."

Soon after he was sworn in as MoS on Sunday evening, he told a media channel that he wants to work as an MP and never coveted a Cabinet berth.

He also stated that he believes he will be relieved of his responsibilities soon.

“The people of Thrissur know very well. I will perform very well as an MP. I want to act in films. Let the party decide,” Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Notably, during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, Gopi sought votes by promising that if he won, he would become a Union minister, a guarantee he attributed to Modi.

According to reports, Suresh Gopi's unwillingness to become a minister is due to his commitments as an actor. He has over half a dozen film projects in the pipeline.