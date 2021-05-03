MK Stalin to be elected DMK legislature party leader today

Chennai

DMK president MK Stalin is set to be elected leader of the legislature party on on Tuesday evening. A meeting of the newly-elected MLAs of the DMK has been convened to formally elect him as leader following which the party would stake claim to form the government. That would set in motion the process for the Governor inviting Stalin to be sworn in Chief Minister.

Tentatively May 7 has been fixed for the swearing-in ceremony that will be simple in nature and be held without much pomp and gaiety at the Raj Bhavan given the current second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Sources said Stalin had quietly begun backroom work on the composition in the Cabinet. It is expected his first Cabinet would be a mix of representatives who are both experienced and old as well as some young faces.

“The DMK is a party that has a lot of veterans, some of whom have been winning elections since the 1970s and 1980s. It would be hard for Stalin to entirely ignore their claims for a ministerial berth. After all, they have been out of power for 10 long years,” said a senior leader, requesting anonymity.

“Nonetheless, we are given to understand that this time around our leader is keen on having young faces in the Cabinet. There is a feeling the DMK is no longer able to capture the interest of the youth and first-time voters. To win them over, Stalin is likely to give representation to young and educated candidates like TRB Raaja and Dr Ezhilan,” said a leader.

It is not yet certain if Stalin would also make his son and actor Udhayanidhi, a first-time MLA, a minister.