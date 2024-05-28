Mizoram Quarry Collapse: 10 Dead In Aizawl, Several Feared Trapped; Incessant Rains Triggered By Cyclonic Storm Remal Hamper Rescue Ops

At least 10 people have been killed after a stone quarry collapsed in Aizawl district, Mizoram, on Tuesday morning due to incessant rainfall. Several people have been reported trapped and rescue operation is being ongoing.

The mishap occurred around 6 am in a locality situated between Melthum and Hlimen, according to authorities. The heavy downpour, triggered by cyclonic storm Remal, has been hampering the rescue operations.

10 people have died as a stone quarry collapsed on the outskirts of #Aizawl following incessant #rains. Police personnel are engaged in rescue operations. #Mizoram #landslide #stonequarry pic.twitter.com/AXhhsAYyFC — Priyathosh Agnihamsa (@priyathosh6447) May 28, 2024

Schools have remained shut; however, government and private employees have been directed to work from home amid the continuous rainfall. The downpour also triggered landslides in several parts of the state.

Mizoram government announces closure of its offices

On Tuesday, the Mizoram government ordered closure of all government offices today. These excluded offices rendering essential services such as Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, District Administration, Health and Family Welfare, Mizoram Police, Power and Electricity, Public Health Engineering, etc.

"Secretaries and Heads of Departments shall ensure that Officers and staff of their respective departments shall “work from home” on this day and be available in case of any exigencies," the government said in a press release. "Private sectors are also advised to adopt the “work from home” mode in respect of their employees, as far as possible, in view of the aforesaid warning issued by the Meteorological Department."