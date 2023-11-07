Mizoram Elections 2023: Polling Concludes For All 60 Seats, 77.04% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM

Aizawl: Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for Mizoram Assembly elections, in Aizawl, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. | PTI

The voting process in Mizoram concluded on Tuesday as citizens cast their votes to choose their representatives for the 40 seats in the state assembly.

By 5 pm, as per the data from the Election Commission, 77.04 percent of the eligible voters had participated in the electoral process in the northeastern state.

The election to select a new assembly began at 7 am and ended at 4 pm, according to officials. However, those lining outside the polling booths at the conclusion of voting were allowed to cast their votes as per rules.

As per the election data, Tuichang constituency recorded a voter turnout of 82.39 percent, Tuikum saw 87.32 percent participation, East TuiPui registered 79.01 percent, and Lawngtlai West had 80.80 percent voter turnout.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who leads the Mizo National Front, is seeking re-election from Aizawl East-I. The constituency recorded 65.97 percent voting.

Lalduhoma, the chief of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and a former IPS officer, who is also the party's candidate for the position of chief minister, is contesting from Serchhip. The constituency saw 83.73 percent voter turnout.

Past results and main contenders

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 percent, displacing the Congress from power.

The Mizo National Front, Indian National Congress, and the Zoram People’s Movement have put forward candidates for all 40 seats, while the BJP has fielded 23 candidates.

The final voter turnout percentage will be disclosed by the Election Commission.

Additionally, the first phase of polling for 20 seats in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections took place on Tuesday. The votes will be counted on December 3 in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, and three other states holding elections later this month.

