Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: CM Zoramthanga Resigns After 'Accepting People's Verdict' As MNF Loses To ZPM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga | File Photo

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga tendered his resignation to Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan on Monday and accepted the verdict of the people.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has won 27 seats, surpassing the mandatory halfway mark in the 40-seat assembly required to constitute the upcoming government in Mizoram.

"Because of the anti-incumbency effect and the people not being satisfied with my performance I lost... I accept the verdict of the people and I hope that the next government will perform well... It (the reason) is the anti-incumbency and Covid onslaught," outgoing Mizoram CM Zoramthanga told reporters on Monday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ZPM defeats MNF

According to the Election Commission of India, the ZPM secured victory in 27 seats while Mizo National Front - MNF won 10 seats.

In a big blow for the ruling Mizo National Front, a constituent of the BJP-helmed NDA, Chief Minister Zoramthanga lost Aizawl East-I seat to Lalthansanga of ZPM by 2,101 votes.

Mizoram's political landscape has been dominated by the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF) since it attained full statehood in 1987.

MNF's reign comes to an end

The President of the MNF and Chief Minister, Zoramthanga has stood out as one of the most prominent figures in this election. He became Chief Minister after the 1998 Assembly polls, ending Congress's 10-year rule. The MNF governed for a decade until Congress won in 2008 and 2013.

Deputy CM Tawnluia lost to ZPM candidate W Chhuanawma in the Tuichang seat by a margin of 909 votes.

Lalduhoma registers comprehensive win

Lalduhoma, ZPM's Chief Ministerial candidate, has secured a clear victory in the Serchhip constituency.

Lalduhoma has registered a decisive win in the Serchhip constituency, defeating MNF candidate J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng by 2982 votes.

Lalnghinglova Hmar of ZPM emerged victorious in the Aizawl West-II constituency, defeating state cabinet minister Lalruatkima. In Tuichang, ZPM's W. Chhuanawma prevailed over the incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia.

The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly were held on November 7, with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) facing a stout challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress, and the BJP.