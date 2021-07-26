Mizoram-Assam border tension: 6 Assam Police jawans killed; CM Zoramthanga regrets 'needless injuries'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday evening informed that six jawans of Assam Police have lost their lives while defending the "constitutional boundary of our state" at the Assam-Mizoram border. This came amid tensions between two states over the border dispute.
Expressing condolences, Sarma wrote on Twitter, "I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of Assam Police have sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam-Mizoram border. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."
Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said his government "strongly condemns unjustified act of the Govt of Assam in this intrusion and aggression into the territory of Mizoram". "The Government of Mizoram deeply regrets the needless injuries on both sides which could have been avoided," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
He also informed that the Assam Police has now withdrawn from the place and the duty post have been handed back to CRPF personnel. This came after the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who spoke to both the Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram, Zoramthanga added.
"The Government of Mizoram desires that the inter-state border issue with Assam be resolved in an atmosphere of peace and understanding. Accordingly, we call upon the State of Assam to create a congenial environment for peaceful resolution of the dispute," he further said.
Meanwhile, around 200 armed Assam Police came to Vairengte Auto-rickshaw stand today. They forcibly crossed duty post manned by CRPF personnel stationed there and overran a duty post manned by Mizoram police, said Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana.
On learning of arson committed by Assam Police, residents of Vairengte town, proceeded to the site to inquire. Unarmed civilians were assaulted by Assam Police by lathi -charging them and firing tear gas, causing injuries to several civilians, he added.
The Mizoram Home Minister said that tear gas grenades were launched at Mizoram Police followed by firing from Assam side. He said the Mizoram Police responded spontaneously by firing back at Assam Police in spite of the fact that SP, Kolasib Dist was inside CRPF duty camp negotiating with Assam Police.
Earlier in the day, a war of words ensued between Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his counterpart from neighbouring Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma. Both the CMs urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter and immediately end this crisis.
