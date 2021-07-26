Mizoram-Assam border tension: 6 Assam Police jawans killed; CM Zoramthanga regrets 'needless injuries'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday evening informed that six jawans of Assam Police have lost their lives while defending the "constitutional boundary of our state" at the Assam-Mizoram border. This came amid tensions between two states over the border dispute.

Expressing condolences, Sarma wrote on Twitter, "I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of Assam Police have sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam-Mizoram border. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said his government "strongly condemns unjustified act of the Govt of Assam in this intrusion and aggression into the territory of Mizoram". "The Government of Mizoram deeply regrets the needless injuries on both sides which could have been avoided," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.