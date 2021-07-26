Mizoram-Assam border tension: CMs Zoramthanga, Himanta Biswa Sarma seek Amit Shah's help; all you need to know

Earlier on Saturday, the Mizoram Chief Minister had said that border disputes in India's northeastern states are a legacy of the colonial era and lasting peace between states is important to further development in the region.

Speaking at a meeting of North-East Chief Ministers, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the State Convention Centre in Shillong, Zoramthanga addressed the border dispute between Mizoram and Assam and said that the area claimed by the latter has been used by people from Mizoram for over 100 years.

"The border disputes between the states of the North-east region are a legacy of the colonial era that the present government inherited from its predecessor which has been left unresolved at the time of the formation of States like Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram," he said.

He added, "The large tract of areas claimed by Assam to be within its constitutional boundary has been used for collection of forest producers and for shifting and settled cultivation for the past 100 plus years by the people of Mizoram, and that Assam started claiming these areas only fairly recently due to population pressure apparently caused by the large-scale influx of migrants from outside Barak valley," he said.

Zoramthanga further requested the Assam government to respect and honour the situation on the ground and desist from disturbing the peaceful environment.

He also called upon them to withdraw their armed police camping at various locations in the agriculture fields of Mizo farmers since June 29.

For the uninitiated, three Mizoram districts - Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit - share a 164.6 km long inter-state border with Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. Reportedly, there have been clashes at the "disputed" areas of the border for years, with the residents on both sides accusing each other of encroaching on their lands. The last incident was reported in June, when security forces of both states exchanged allegations of "intrusion". Later on July 9, a chief secretary-level meeting was held in New Delhi to end the border imbroglio. However, there was no major breakthrough.