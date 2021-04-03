Mishti doi is sweet… why is Didi so bitter?: PM Modi

The war of words in West Bengal between Prime Minister Narendra and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit a new low on Saturday. Addressing a rally in West Bengal, Modi said that contesting elections from Nandigram is Didi's biggest mistake. He also called her ‘bitter’. "There is a certain sweetness in Bengal. It's language, it's people....don't get me started about mishti doi and the sweets. Then how are you so bitter, Didi?" PM Modi asked at the rally.

The PM claimed that the TMC supremo has done nothing for Singur but played Singur card for her own political purpose. “Didi has closed all doors of employment in Singur and West Bengal. The result of the ongoing election is clear on the day of the Nandigram poll,” stated Modi.

Claiming that Banerjee will contest from Varanasi in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, Modi said that Banerjee had understood that she cannot do anything in West Bengal anymore. Taking a potshot at TMC supremo for her comments that Election Commission is being run by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Modi said that her angry outbursts against central security forces and Union Home Minister is due to her ‘fear for defeat’.