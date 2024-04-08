Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC Aims To Save More Than ₹ 4.61 Crore Annually With SCADA System Implementation In Sewage Treatment

MBMC Sewage Treatment Plant |

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) aims to save more than Rs. 4.61 crore in a year towards the maintenance and upkeep of its sewage treatment plants (STP) and pumping stations which are the integral parts of its underground drainage project in the twin-city.

As per the initial trajectory, the savings were registered after the MBMC adopted the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system through a private agency.

Benefits Of SCADA Implementation

Last year the civic administration spent Rs.16.14 crore which will effectively be reduced by nearly 42 percent to Rs.11.53 crore. “Apart from significant savings, the implementation of the SCADA system has a positive impact on the operations, maintenance and process improvement of the twin-city’s sewage treatment mechanism.” said municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar.

“The scope of work for optimal operation under the SCADA system envisages monitoring of tertiary water pressure and quality of live feed with the help of sensors in the existing framework. The field staff is regularly updated so that corrective measures are addressed almost immediately.” said city engineer- Deepak Khambit. Apart from monetary savings, the utility of treated water is also enhanced by the system.

MBMC's Innovative Solutions For Sustainable Water Management

The underground sewage facility of the twin-city has been entirely designed on a decentralised system across 10 zones in a radius of 24 sq. km. A network of 107 km’s of sewer lines have been laid supported by 10 pumping stations and an equal number of STP’s to treat a total of 115 MLD (million litres per day) waste water. While eight out of the ten STP’s are in operation mode, the remaining two are on the verge of completion.

Notably, the MBMC has also set up a tertiary treatment plant (TTP) at its existing STP in the Hatkesh area of Kashimira. Having a capacity of sourcing 5 MLD treated water, the TTP provides non-potable water for watering trees at municipal gardens, toilet flushing, construction sites and other utilisation options so that people do not waste drinking water on such purposes.