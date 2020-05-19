Migrants hurl stones at cops in Ahmedabad; 100 detained

Ahmedabad: Nearly 100 migrant workers gathered on a busy road connecting IIM Ahmedabad with Vastrapur area here on Monday and hurled stones at police and vehicles passing by while demanding they be sent back to native places immediately, officials said. Police later lobbed teargas shells to disperse the rioters and detained 100 suspects. On getting information, a large police force, including senior officers, rushed to the spot to control the situation. Local residents living near a labour colony claimed migrant workers suddenly came on the road demanding they be allowed to go back to their native places in the wake of the lockdown.