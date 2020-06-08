Migrant Messiah or BJP Trojan Horse: All you need to know about Sonu Sood vs Sanjay Raut

As COVID-19 lockdown left thousands of migrant labourers stranded, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came to their rescue and emerged as the man of the moment, by arranging buses for them to reach their home states. While netizens couldn't stop praising the 'Simmba' actor' for his contribution amid the coronavirus crisis, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocked the actor and called him the new "Mahatma".
Sanjay Raut, in his Sunday's 'Saamna' Editorial wrote: "It is being said that Sonu Sood transported millions of migrant laborers to his home in other states and the Governor of Maharashtra has also praised "Mahatma Sood" for his work."
Raut also said that the actor is a stooge of the opposition to undermine the work of Maharashtra government. The Shiv Sena leader wrote, "Shankar Pawar is the mastermind behind the system that helps Sonu Sood. He is the President of the All Indian Banjara Seva Sangha."
Sanjay Raut also said that this suggests that nothing is being done by the state governments and the Central government. Raut further questioned, 'Where the Bollywood actor is getting these buses during the lockdown?' The Shiv Sena leader also went to say that Sonu Sood "may soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai."
Later on Sunday, Raut once again took a dig at the 'Dabangg' actor, after he met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister for Environment Aditya Thackeray at the Thackeray residence Matoshree. He tweeted, "Sonu Sood finally found the address of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra."
After the late-evening visit by the actor to Matoshree, Aaditya Thackeray had said that he was glad to meet the actor. The young minister said that they discussed the work everyone is doing for the people during COVID-19. Aditya wrote, "This evening @SonuSood met up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Better Together, Stronger Together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together." To which Sonu replied, "Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families."
Sonu Sood recently took to the micro-blogging site to reveal that he was receiving fake tweets. He wrote, "Would request people to send requests only which are genuine. Have observed people tweet and later delete their requests which proves their are many fakes. This hampers our operation and will affect the real needy. So kindly think about the ones who need us "
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap replied to his tweet and wrote, "You are doing a great job @SonuSood . Ignore the naysayers and haters. You are doing more than the respective governments even when it’s not suppose to be your responsibility. More power to you . Just be at it brother ."
