Migrant Messiah or BJP Trojan Horse: All you need to know about Sonu Sood vs Sanjay Raut

As COVID-19 lockdown left thousands of migrant labourers stranded, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came to their rescue and emerged as the man of the moment, by arranging buses for them to reach their home states. While netizens couldn't stop praising the 'Simmba' actor' for his contribution amid the coronavirus crisis, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocked the actor and called him the new "Mahatma".

Sanjay Raut, in his Sunday's 'Saamna' Editorial wrote: "It is being said that Sonu Sood transported millions of migrant laborers to his home in other states and the Governor of Maharashtra has also praised "Mahatma Sood" for his work."

Raut also said that the actor is a stooge of the opposition to undermine the work of Maharashtra government. The Shiv Sena leader wrote, "Shankar Pawar is the mastermind behind the system that helps Sonu Sood. He is the President of the All Indian Banjara Seva Sangha."

Sanjay Raut also said that this suggests that nothing is being done by the state governments and the Central government. Raut further questioned, 'Where the Bollywood actor is getting these buses during the lockdown?' The Shiv Sena leader also went to say that Sonu Sood "may soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai."