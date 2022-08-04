e-Paper Get App

Migrant labourer killed, two others injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

Militants had stepped up attacks on non-local labourers earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 10:05 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police | Photo: Representative Image

A migrant labourer was killed and two others injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said.

"Terrorists hurled a grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of #Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Militants had stepped up attacks on non-local labourers earlier this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.

