MHA IB ACIO Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply today - how to apply on mha.gov.in

By FPJ Web Desk

The registration process of Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs for IB ACIO Recruitment 2020 will close today, January 9, 2021.

IB ACIO 2021 examination is conducted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to select eligible candidates to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive (IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive) in the IB.

Through this recruitment drive, MHA will recruit for 2000 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who have a graduation or equivalent degree from a recognized University can apply for the post.

The age limit - 18 to 27 years

How to apply

  • Visit the official site - mha.gov.in

  • Click on IB ACIO Recruitment 2020 link

  • A new page will open

  • Copy the browser link and paste it on a new tab

  • Click on sign in or registration link

  • Fill in the necessary details

  • Upload the scanned copy of the documents

  • Make the payment of the application fees

  • Click on submit

  • Your form is submitted

  • Download the confirmation page

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The last date of submission of the application fee through SBI challan is till January 12, 2021.

