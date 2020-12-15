MHADA to draw mega lottery of houses in Mumbai next year

The Mumbai Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is gearing up to call a mega lottery draw comprising 2,500 houses in Mumbai in the new year. MHADA officials have been compiling data on the available housing stock with them. Soon citizens will be able to own a dream home in Mumbai at an affordable rate.

Yogesh Mhase, chief executive officer (CEO), Mumbai board, MHADA said, "On the instructions of the housing minister to look for available housing stock, we have started our work. We are checking with the developers from whom we are supposed to get surplus houses dispersed across Mumbai. Besides this, 7,000 houses are being constructed at Pahadi Goregaon, which will be offered through a lottery draw."

MHADA Mumbai board has initiated the construction of 25,000 houses at Pahadi and Motilal Nagar in Goregaon. About 7,000 houses are being constructed at Pahadi. This housing project is divided on two plots --A and B-- where houses for EWS (economical weaker section) as well as MIG and LIG (middle and lower income groups) are being constructed. About 1,947 tenements for EWS people will be made available here. The entire project is being completed in a phase-wise manner and the distribution of houses will be done accordingly.

The remaining 18,000 houses are proposed at Motilal Nagar after rehabilitating around 3,500 occupants over there. This township project is planned on 143 acres of land parcel.

In the last two years, MHADA was unable to offer adequate houses through the lottery scheme. The last housing lottery draw was held in 2018 for only 1,395 houses, for which it had received 1.64 lakh applications. Earlier too, in the 2017 lottery for 819 houses, more than one lakh applicants had shown interest. Similarly, in 2016, it had held a lottery for only 910 houses and over a lakh people had applied for this scheme as well. In fact, despite receiving lakhs of applications from homebuyers, MHADA was unable to meet the rising requirement.