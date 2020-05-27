MHA denies report on Lockdown 5.0, calls it 'mere speculations'

The fourth phase of the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus is near its end, and an India Today report suggests Lockdown 5.0 might come into force after the current lockdown ends on May 31.
The report further adds that the Lockdown 5.0 will be announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'. Sources said PM Modi will announce measures to ease down the lockdown restrictions in most parts of the country.
But, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs has denied the aforementioned report calling it 'mere speculations'.
Taking to Twitter, the official handle of PIB Home Affairs said: "#FactCheck The quoted story claims to have inside details about #Lockdown5, from MHA Sources. All claims made therein are mere speculations by the reporter. To attribute them to MHA is incorrect and being irresponsible. #FakeNewsAlert"
The report further states: "According to home ministry sources, Lockdown 5.0 will mainly focus on 11 cities with 70 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India."
"Lockdown 5.0 from June 1 is expected focus on the prominent cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Thane, Indore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Surat and Kolkata.
"The most-affected cities that have contributed 60 per cent of the total 1.51 lakh coronavirus cases in the country so far are Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and Mumbai.
"Centre had earlier prepared a list of 30 municipal corporation areas which is said to account for 80 per cent of the country’s total coronavirus cases."
Meanwhile in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday dropped a substantial hint that lockdown may extend beyond May 31, even as he urged the people not to panic over the rising incidence of coronavirus.
Thackeray insisted that there will be a gradual reopening at the end of the lockdown, as it is imperative to take cautious steps, because cases are expected to spike. The government may loosen up but citizens should not crowd; if they do so, the shutdown will continue.
The total coronavirus cases in India has crossed 1,51,000 with 4,337 reported deaths. On the other hand, 64,425 have recovered from the deadly coronavirus.
