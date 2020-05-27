MHA denies report on Lockdown 5.0, calls it 'mere speculations'

The fourth phase of the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus is near its end, and an India Today report suggests Lockdown 5.0 might come into force after the current lockdown ends on May 31.

The report further adds that the Lockdown 5.0 will be announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'. Sources said PM Modi will announce measures to ease down the lockdown restrictions in most parts of the country.

But, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs has denied the aforementioned report calling it 'mere speculations'.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of PIB Home Affairs said: "#FactCheck The quoted story claims to have inside details about #Lockdown5, from MHA Sources. All claims made therein are mere speculations by the reporter. To attribute them to MHA is incorrect and being irresponsible. #FakeNewsAlert"