'Mereko bhi life mein aisa confidence chahiye': Twitter in splits after Nepal offers to play mediator between India and Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked since India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year. India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

"Peaceful talks and discussions are the best ways to resolve any problems. There may be contradictions and differences but it can be resolved through dialogue. If necessary, we can play the role of the mediator as Nepal is an independent, neutral and peace loving country," the source said here.

The source, however, said that better solution to resolve the issues would be to develop better dialogue between two countries.

"We can be instrumental, but it will be better (for the two sides) to develop direct contact," the source told a group of visiting Indian journalists.

Meanwhile, Twitter was left in splits after Nepal offered to play the mediator between India and Pakistan. "Mereko bhi life mein aisa hi confidence chahiye," a user laughed. Another user said, "Its so bad that Nepal wants to mediate.!!!"

Here is how Twitter reacted: