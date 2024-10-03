'Mera Dharm Bhrasht Ho Gaya': Temple Servant Orders Paneer Roll Online, Gets Egg Roll Ahead Of Navratri In UP's Meerut; VIDEO Viral

Temple Servant Orders Paneer Roll Online, Gets Egg Roll Ahead Of Navratri | X

Meerut: A bizarre incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut in which a temple servant was delivered egg roll instead of paneer roll which he ordered online. The temple servant has claimed that his faith has been compromised due to the major goof up from the restaurant and the online delivery app. He reportedly ordered the paneer roll on Swiggy after which he was delivered an egg roll which he consumed and only after eating the roll he realised that he has been eating a non-vegetarian roll.

The victim has been identified as Nitesh Buddhi Raja who is a servant at the Siddhpeeth Baba Augharnath Temple. He demanded strict action against the restaurant from where the egg roll was delivered. A video of the victim narrating the ordeal has hit the internet and the video has gone viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the victim is claiming that his faith has been ruined after consuming the non-vegetarian roll. The temple servant has also alleged that the incident is a part of a larger conspiracy which aims at corrupting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

He said, "I ordered paneer roll from Baap Of Rolls, instead of paneer roll they delivered egg roll. I ate the egg roll by mistake, a kid told me that it is egg. I have the food sample with me and I demand and investigation and strict action against the restaurant. They deliberately ruined my faith as I have never consumed egg, non-vegetarian food and also alcohol in my entire life."

A complaint was registered in connection with the matter and the police arrived at the spot. It has been revealed in the initial investigation that the restaurant was operating without a food license and it also did not have a GST registration. The restaurant staff have denied that it was a mistake from their end. The investigation also revealed that the delivery boy who delivered the roll is from Jharkhand and belongs to a particular community. The incident occurred just a day ahead of Navratri when most of the Hindus give up eating non-vegetarian food during the festival.