Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: CCTV Shows Sonam Raghuvanshi At Ghazipur Hospital For Medical Procedure (VIDEO)

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh), June 9: In a major development in the Shillong Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Meghalaya Police have taken her into custody after medical procedure at hospital in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. A CCTV footage of Sonam surfaced while she was at the Ghazipur hospital for the medical procedure.

After the medical check-up at the Medical College in Ghazipur, Meghalaya Police took her into custody. They will now take her to Meghalaya on transit remand, along with the other arrested accused.

There are six people accused of involvement in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Timeline Of The Incident

Sonam was missing after her husband Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead and his body badly decomposed in Shillong.

She was last seen with him during a trip. After his murder, she disappeared.

Around 1 AM, Sonam suddenly appeared at Kashi Dhaba on the highway in Nandganj, Ghazipur, looking tired and confused.

Dhaba owner Sahil Yadav said Sonam asked for a phone to call her family. After calling them, she started crying.

Sahil then contacted her family, and shortly after, police were informed.

Around 2:30 AM, police arrived and took her to Ghazipur District Hospital for a medical examination.

CCTV Footage & Medical Examination

A CCTV video from 3:49 AM shows Sonam walking with police into the New Emergency Ward of the hospital.

She appears to be walking carefully, putting pressure on her feet.

The medical procedure was conducted at the Medical College in Ghazipur.

Sonam’s Statement

Sonam repeatedly told the police that some criminals tried to snatch her jewelry.

She claims that when she resisted, her husband Raja Raghuvanshi was attacked and killed.

Police are still investigating these claims.

Meghalaya Police Action

Meghalaya Police have now reached Ghazipur and taken Sonam into custody.

She is being taken to Shillong on transit remand for further investigation.

She is also being produced in court in Ghazipur before being moved.

Other Accused in Custody

Three other accused—Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, and Akash Rajput—have already been handed over by Indore Police to Meghalaya Police.

They are also on 7-day transit remand and will be taken to Shillong by flight tomorrow morning.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Investigation

The CCTV footage has gone viral and brought public attention to the case.

The case has raised serious questions about what happened in Shillong and what role each accused, including Sonam, played.

There has been no official statement yet from the hospital or senior police officers.

Sonam is currently being questioned at a One-Stop Center in Ghazipur.