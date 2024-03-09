Meet Iris, India's First AI Teacher

Kerala may have come up with the ultimate solution to overcome its current cash crunch that is forcing the state government to delay payment of salaries and pensions. A school teacher is dutifully teaching her students without taking any salary or perks. She is an AI teacher, perhaps the country's first.

The sari-clad humanoid robot named Iris teaches KG students at the KTCT Higher Secondary School, an unaided school in Kallambalam near here. 'She' was developed at the Atal Tinkering Lab at the school by a company called Maker labs Edutech Private Ltd, with the help of a grant of Rs 20 lakh from the central government. There was a matching con tribution from the school management.

AI Teacher Understands 3 Languages

Iris works on Generative AI principle and can convert voice into texts and also texts into voice. The teacher understands three languages English, Hindi and Malayalam. She shakes hands with the students and tells them stories.

Iris moves on four wheels, turns her head both ways, and can also move hands. The microphones are kept as a necklace on Iris, the robot uses a speaker to talk. The necklace changes colour when responding to sounds, but the teacher can't see anyone.

Equipped with a dedicated Intel processor and a coprocessor for manoeuvring tasks, the robot offers seamless performance and responsiveness. With its Android App interface, users can eas ily control and interact with the robot for a personalized learning experience.

Iris was 'inaugurated' by Dr K Rajeev, Director of the Space Physics Laboratory (SPL) of VSSC. A company video clip showed the robot being unveiled on a stage at the school. The video claims Iris has become the 'closest pal' of the students.

It Requires Complete Silence In The Classroom

The company officials said they are now trying to give Iris eyes so that she can see her students as well. Makerlabs is working on how to achieve complete automation of her functionalities. Currently, she requires complete silence in the classroom.

Any noise other than questions by the students is a distraction and the teacher cannot respond. The company said it has set out to revolutionise education by harnessing the power of Al to create a truly personalised learning experience. "By adapting to each student's needs and preferences, IRIS empowers educators to deliver engaging and effective lessons like never before." it says.