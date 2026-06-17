Meerut SSP's Surprise Inspection Exposes Negligence At Mahila Thana; 19 Women Personnel Transferred | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Meerut: What began as an ordinary morning walk for Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey ended with a wake-up call for the district's Mahila Thana.

The SSP walked into the police station unannounced during his morning walk and found an almost deserted premises. The only police personnel present was a woman constable, who was fast asleep. The silence inside the police station was broken only after the SSP quietly picked up the crime register and walked away without alerting anyone.

The real drama unfolded later.

After reaching his office, the SSP asked for the Mahila Thana's crime register. Back at the police station, officers scrambled to locate the "missing" register, triggering panic. CCTV footage was checked, only to reveal that the unexpected visitor was none other than the SSP himself, who had carried away the register during his inspection.

The surprise inspection exposed serious lapses in attendance and vigilance. Taking immediate action, SSP Pandey transferred 19 negligent women police personnel from the Mahila Thana to police stations across the district.

The episode has become the talk of the police department, with officers joking that the "missing register mystery" was solved only after the CCTV played back the SSP's stealthy exit. Behind the humour, however, the inspection delivered a clear message that even a quiet Sunday morning is no excuse for complacency in policing.

The crime register, also known as Register No. 4, is among the most important records maintained at any police station. It contains a brief record of all past and present criminal cases registered at the police station and the action taken in each case. Its sudden disappearance was enough to send the station into a tizzy.

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Explaining the action, the SSP said a police station cannot afford to lower its guard at any time.

"A victim can walk into a police station seeking help at any hour. During the inspection, negligence by women police personnel came to light. That is why they have been transferred and replaced with other personnel," he said.