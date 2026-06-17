Mortal Remains Of Two Indian Seafarers Killed In US Attack Near Oman Repatriated | X @riddhipa14591

The mortal remains of two Indian seafarers who lost their lives in a US attack on the merchant vessel MT Settebello off the Oman coast have been brought back to India, the Indian Embassy in Oman said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Indian mission said that Aditya Sharma and Shivanand Chaurasiya, who were among the three Indian crew members killed in the attack, had been repatriated. The embassy did not provide any update on the repatriation of the third deceased seafarer, Patnala Suresh.

The mortal remains of Mr. Aditya Sharma and Mr. Shivanand Chaurasiya, who tragically lost their lives in the attack on MT Settebello, have been repatriated to India. Our heartfelt condolences remain with their families during this difficult time.@MEAIndia @SecretaryCPVOIA… — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 17, 2026

The mission also expressed condolences to the families of the victims, saying its thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.

Rescue Efforts Continue

The development comes a day after 21 rescued Indian seafarers from the same Palau-flagged vessel were repatriated to India.

MT Settebello was among three merchant ships with Indian crew members that came under US attack off the Oman coast last week. The attack on the vessel resulted in the deaths of three Indian seafarers, while other crew members were rescued.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of merchant shipping routes in the region, particularly for Indian seafarers working aboard international vessels.

Diplomatic Pressure Mounts

Following the attacks, India lodged a strong protest with the United States. The Ministry of External Affairs summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks twice within a week to convey its concerns over the incident.

The issue has also reached the highest political level. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of maritime security while addressing an outreach session of the G7 Summit. He stressed that all countries must ensure maritime routes remain safe and that seafarers are able to carry out their duties without fear.

Modi raised the matter a day before his bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, underlining the significance India attaches to the safety of its citizens working at sea.

The repatriation of the deceased sailors and the return of the rescued crew members mark an important step for their families. However, the deaths have also reinforced concerns about the risks faced by merchant seafarers in increasingly volatile maritime regions and the need for stronger safeguards to protect them.