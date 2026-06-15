'You Are a Cold-Blooded Murderer': Kejriwal Accuses Donald Trump Over Deaths of Indian Seafarers, Criticises Modi's Silence| VIDEO

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has launched a blistering attack on US President Donald Trump following the deaths of three Indian seafarers in a US strike on the oil tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman, while also accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to respond strongly enough to the incident.

In a video message shared on social media, Kejriwal directly blamed Trump for the deaths and demanded accountability, turning the tragedy into a sharp political critique of the Centre's handling of the crisis.

Kejriwal's Direct Attack on Trump

In a social media X post, Arvind Kejriwal used unusually strong language, accusing Trump of being responsible for the deaths of Indian nationals aboard the tanker.

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"You will be held accountable for the Indian lives lost. You are a cowardly, cold-blooded murderer," Kejriwal said in the video, referring to the strike on MT Settebello that killed three Indian crew members.

The AAP leader argued that the deaths of Indian citizens should have prompted a much stronger response from New Delhi and accused the US administration of using excessive force in enforcing restrictions linked to Iranian oil shipments.

Criticism of PM Modi's Response

Kejriwal also targeted Prime Minister Modi, alleging that the government had failed to adequately defend Indian interests following the incident.

Referring to Modi's public "thank you" message to Trump in a separate context, Kejriwal questioned the timing and appropriateness of such remarks while Indian citizens had lost their lives in a US military action.

"It is unfortunate that PM Modi remains silent," Kejriwal said, adding that a stronger Indian leadership would hold those responsible accountable for the deaths of Indian nationals.

MT Settebello Incident at the Centre of Controversy

The controversy stems from the US strike on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello near the Gulf of Oman. According to reports, the vessel was targeted for allegedly violating a US-enforced blockade on Iranian oil exports. The tanker had 24 Indian crew members on board, with three Indian seafarers losing their lives in the strike.

The incident became one of the most serious consequences for Indian nationals arising from the wider US-Iran confrontation and renewed concerns about the safety of Indian sailors operating in conflict-affected maritime zones.

Read Also India Lodges Strong Protest After US Strikes Kill 3 Indian Seafarers In Gulf Of Oman | Video

Growing Political Debate

Kejriwal's comments have added a new political dimension to the MT Settebello tragedy, with opposition leaders seeking greater accountability and stronger diplomatic action following the deaths of Indian crew members.

As discussions continue over the broader implications of the Gulf of Oman incident, the deaths of the three sailors have become a focal point in the debate over India's foreign policy response and the protection of Indian nationals working in conflict-prone regions.